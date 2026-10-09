Paramount Developing Live-Action MEDIEVAL TIMES Movie

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A new film project drawn from the Medieval Times dinner theater experience was the subject of a report on TODAY, which detailed plans by Paramount Pictures to turn the attraction into a family movie. The segment covered how the studio intends to adapt the dinner theater's knights, jousting and sword fighting into a live-action feature.

Medieval Times is the longtime dinner theater chain in which guests watch staged jousting tournaments and sword fights performed by a cast of knights while dining in an arena setting. The TODAY segment framed the planned film as an extension of that live experience into a scripted movie format.

According to the report, Paramount Pictures is the studio attached to develop the project, with the dinner theater's core elements, knights, jousting and swordplay, expected to form the basis of the story. No cast, director, or release timeline was disclosed in the segment.

The TODAY report placed the project within the broader trend of stage and live-entertainment properties being adapted for film, noting that Medieval Times' combination of combat and spectacle gives the studio built-in visual material to draw from as development continues.

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