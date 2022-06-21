Pamela Levine Named Head of Marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content

Industry veteran and award-winning marketing executive Pamela Levine will join Disney General Entertainment as head of marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content, it was announced TODAY by Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis and National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe, to whom Levine will jointly report.

In this role, Levine will lead an integrated internal agency across brand and creative marketing, strategy, publicity, media planning, digital/social, events, talent relations and awards, supporting content created for Disney+, as well as the Disney- and National Geographic-branded linear networks.

Having led top entertainment marketing teams throughout her career, Levine joins Disney directly from the VC-backed tech company BookClub.com, where she served as chief marketing officer for the consumer-facing digital platform. Prior to BookClub.com, Levine was president of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing at Twentieth Century Fox Film, where she led campaigns for award-winning box office hits, including "Hidden Figures," "Logan," "Murder on the Orient Express," "The Greatest Showman, "Deadpool 2" and "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Previously, Levine served as chief marketing officer at HBO, overseeing all marketing strategy; program and brand advertising; social and digital marketing; and licensing, merchandising and e-commerce for both HBO and Cinemax. Her team drove both awards and massive viewership for series including "Game of Thrones," "True Detective," "Girls," "Silicon Valley" and "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

Levine also played an integral role in HBO's digital platform strategy, including the launch of streaming service HBONOW. Prior to HBO, she held several positions at Twentieth Century Fox Film, including co-president of Domestic Film Marketing, where she spearheaded the launch and growth of blockbuster franchises including "X-Men," "Ice Age" and "Night at the Museum"; and her team delivered breakthrough campaigns for movies as diverse as "The Devil Wears Prada," "Alvin and The Chipmunks," "The Simpsons Movie" and "Avatar."

"Pam is an incredibly accomplished executive whose extensive experience launching, reimagining, and growing big entertainment brands is unparalleled," said Davis and Monroe. "She's not only led marketing for some of the most successful film and television franchises of all time, but Pam has a stellar reputation as a strong, inspiring leader of high-performing, award-winning teams. We're delighted to welcome her to our Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content teams."

Said Levine: "This is an incredible and unique opportunity to work not only for two of the world's most beloved and iconic global brands but also with some of the most talented executives in the business. It's an added bonus that so many of them are friends and former colleagues. I'm thrilled to join Ayo and Courteney, and the amazing teams at Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content to help realize the unlimited potential of both brands."

Among Levine's direct reports in her new role are Chris Albert, executive vice president, Marketing and Publicity; Chris Spencer, executive vice president, Creative Marketing; Kristin Corrigan, senior vice president, Marketing Strategy; Jessica Bodaken, vice president, Marketing Production; Abby Ho, vice president, Social Media & Engagement Strategy; and KATIE Morrow, vice president, Media Planning.

Twice named Entertainment Marketer of the Year by Ad Age and consistently honored as one of Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Women in Entertainment, Levine's campaigns have earned many of the industry's top awards, including Webby Awards, Clios, Key Art Awards, Publicist Guild Awards, ProMax awards, and others.

Levine, who holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Boston University, will begin her new role on June 27 and be based in Burbank, California, while also spending time in the District of Columbia where National Geographic is based.

Disney Branded Television encompasses the creative storytellers, and production and marketing teams responsible for Disney-branded television series, movies and other programming spanning live-action, animated and unscripted formats.

The group helps fuel the Disney+ streaming platform and Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior linear networks with content geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families, with stories that are imaginative, aspirational and reflective of their world and experiences. Recent projects include "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Monsters at Work," "The Mysterious Benedict Society" and "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends."

Disney Branded Television has created some of the most iconic and award-winning properties and franchises, including Peabody Award winners "Doc McStuffins" and "The Owl House"; Emmy® Award winners "Big City Greens" and "Elena of Avalor"; the beloved "Mickey Mouse" cartoon shorts plus the Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) franchise, comprised of more than 100 titles.

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets.

NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic's media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children's media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses.

Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 134 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers ... and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education.

Photo credit: Marc Goldberg