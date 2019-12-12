Paley Center for Media and NBC Announce THE PALEY CENTER SALUTES LAW & ORDER: SVU

Celebrating the longest-running primetime drama in television history, the Paley Center for Media and NBC are jointly announcing the hourlong special "The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU," set for Thursday, Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

"Law & Order: SVU," created and executive produced by Dick Wolf, aired its first episode on Sept. 20, 1999 and features the longest-running primetime drama character, Olivia Benson, played by Emmy Award winner Mariska Hargitay. In total, Hargitay has been Emmy nominated eight times, winning in 2006. She is also a Golden Globe Award winner, taking home a trophy in 2005.

"We thank the Paley Center and NBC for making this special acknowledging 'SVU's historic 21st season," Wolf said. "We're excited for viewers to see this retrospective, which chronicles over two decades of groundbreaking television."

"Since 1999, 'SVU' has made remarkable social impact through emotional and skillful storytelling," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're honored to partner with NBC to present fans with this special behind-the-scenes look at this historic series."

With the series now in its record-breaking 21st season, it's time to go back to the beginning, take a look behind the scenes and hear from the stars, creators and crew members who have brought incredibly impactful stories to life week after week. The special also includes many of the most memorable scenes and features interviews with some of the famous guests who have stopped by to take part in the show.

"Law & Order: SVU" has had a remarkable social impact. The series has received numerous accolades for its handling of very sensitive issues and Hargitay has taken her onscreen work offscreen, founding the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004 to help victims of sexual abuse.

"SVU" won the Imagen Foundation Award in 2015 for Best Primetime Program, recognizing the positive portrayal of Latinos in media. The series was honored with the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2012. Fourteen episodes of "SVU" were nominated for the Prism Award and six have won, recognizing their accurate depiction of substance abuse and mental illness. Four episodes have been nominated by the GLAAD Media Awards for outstanding representation of the LGBTQ community, and the show was honored with 11 Edgar Allan Poe Award nominations and two wins for Best Television episode.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is a Wolf Entertainment production in association with Universal Television. Dick Wolf is creator and executive producer. Warren Leight, Julie Martin, Mariska Hargitay, Norberto Barba, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

"The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU" will be produced by The Paley Center for Media in association with Brad Lachman Productions. Maureen J. Reidy, Brad Lachman and Diane Lewis will executive produce. Bill Bracken will co-executive produce.





