Paley Center Presents THE GOLDBERGS and SCHOOLED Costume Exhibit

The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills will take visitors back in time for its exclusive new exhibit celebrating the fashion from The Goldbergs and Schooled. The Goldbergs & Schooled Rewind! will immerse visitors into all the nostalgic fun of two acclaimed series, set in two of the most fashion-driven eras in pop-culture history. The exhibit is free and is open to the public from October 16 - November 17, and will kick off with a special preview launch event with the cast and creative team of The Goldbergs on October 15.

"The eighties and nineties were all about fun fashion, and no two current shows epitomize this more than The Goldbergs and Schooled," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We are thrilled to present this exclusive exhibit, which is just another example of the many exhibits the Paley Center presents year-round that give visitors an insider's look at the creative process that brings television's favorite shows to life."

ABC & Sony Pictures Television's hit series The Goldbergs and its spin-off Schooled mine their 1980s and 1990s settings for hilarious and heartfelt comedy gold. The Paley Center will showcase the fashion and fun of both series, highlighting each show's signature style. From Beverly Goldberg's (Wendi McLendon-Covey) iconic sweaters to budding filmmaker Adam Goldberg's (Sean Giambrone) inventive costume creations for episodes celebrating Predator, Tron and Transformers, The Goldbergs, which is currently in its seventh season, is a virtual '80s pop-culture blast. Schooled's '90s looks underscore Lainey Lewis's (AJ Michalka) new life as a music teacher at William Penn Academy, where she attended high school during her character's run on The Goldbergs.

This exclusive exhibit features the work of costume designer Keri Smith, whose previous credits include Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in THE FAMILY and The Jeffersons and Happy Endings, along with video clips and photography highlighting each show.

"Working on The Goldbergs and honoring Adam Goldberg's memories has been a dream come true," said Keri Smith. "The creativity in the pages has pushed me and my team to great places to make those pages come to life. I didn't think it could get better than the '80s. And then I got rewarded with Schooled and the '90s too. Same tone, different decade. Pure Joy!"

On Tuesday, October 15, the cast and creative team will take part in a special screening and panel event to celebrate the launch of the exhibit. The evening will include a screening of an all-new episode of The Goldbergs. The event, which is open to the public, begins at 6:30pm for exhibit viewing and 7:30 pm for the program. Tickets to the launch event are free, however seats are limited and RSVPs are required. Paley Center Members will receive priority access to the event. For more information on the many benefits of Paley Center Membership please visit paley.me/join.

The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey (Beverly Goldberg), Jeff Garlin (Murray Goldberg), George Segal (Pops Soloman), Sean Giambrone (Adam Goldberg), Troy Gentile (Barry Goldberg), Hayley Orrantia (Erica Goldberg) and Sam Lerner (Geoff Schwartz). Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers.

The Goldbergs and Schooled are currently airing new episodes every Wednesday night starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Every year the Paley Center presents exhibits that offer a unique combination of artistry and entertainment and give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process that brings their favorite television programs to life.

For more information please visit paley.me/goldbergs.





