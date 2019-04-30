PJ MASKS: Birthday Cake Rescue is Available on DVD 6/4

Join Catboy, Owlette and Gekko on their night time missions, into the night to save the day! It's Gekko's birthday and he's super excited for his lizard-themed party...until Night Ninja steals his lizard cake! Catboy has to save the party and learn what truly makes a birthday special. When Romeo steals the PJ Masks' super vehicles, Catboy doesn't think heroes should ride their bikes instead. It's too bad - because SUPER CAT speed on a bike could save the day!



With 4 fun-filled episodes, PJ MASKS: BIRTHDAY CAKE RESCUE is the perfect birthday gift for your little one, and also includes 2 music video extras plus an Exclusive PJ MASKS invitation from Punchbowl (in specially marked packages) so you can throw your own super celebrations!



EPISODES:

Catboy & the Great Birthday Cake Rescue

Owlette & the Giving Owl

Catboy's Two-Wheeled Wonder

Gekko Floats



MUSIC VIDEO EXTRAS:

Super Singing Heroes

Super Moves Dance Party



PJ MASKS: SAVE THE SUMMER

Street Date: June 4, 2019

MPAA Rating: NR (Not Rated)

Genre: Family

Screen Format: Widescreen 1.78:1

Audio: English Dolby Digital 2.0

Run Time: Approximately 75mins



