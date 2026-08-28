PITMASTERS Chefs Connie DeSousa, John Jackson Talk Reaching Final 3

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Calgary chefs Connie DeSousa and John Jackson have advanced deep into the competition on Food Network's series PITMASTERS, reaching the final stages/semi-finals of the show, according to Anderson Group Public Relations, which represents the chefs.

For over 25 years, DeSousa and Jackson have set kitchens ablaze with their bold live-fire cooking, entrepreneurial energy, and on-screen chemistry.

From dominating the challenges of Top Chef Canada, Top Chef Canada: All-Stars, and Top Chef USA to showcasing their mastery on Fire Masters, Big Burger Battle, and You Gotta Eat Here!, the pair have built a legacy on creativity, resilience, and a shared love for live-fire cooking. Whether dissecting the highs and lows of their careers, dishing on the secrets behind their success, or discussing their latest culinary adventures, Connie and John bring energy and authenticity to their story.

What sets Connie and John apart isn't just their culinary success, but the partnership behind it. Since 1999, they've worked side by side as co-chefs, entrepreneurs, and friends, creating award-winning restaurants including CHARCUT and charbar, both recognized among Canada's Best New Restaurants, while earning multiple placements in Canada's Top 100 Restaurants.

Beyond the kitchen, the pair champion Western Canadian culture through live-fire cooking, Alberta agriculture, outdoor adventure, endurance sports, and mental health advocacy within the hospitality industry, according to Anderson Group Public Relations.

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