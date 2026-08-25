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Calgary-based chefs Connie DeSousa and John Jackson have advanced deep into the competition on Food Network's series PITMASTERS, reaching the final stages/semi-finals of the show, according to Anderson Group Public Relations, which represents the chefs.

For over 25 years, DeSousa and Jackson have built a reputation for bold live-fire cooking, entrepreneurial energy, and on-screen chemistry. In addition to their current run on PITMASTERS, the pair have appeared on Top Chef Canada, Top Chef Canada: All-Stars, and Top Chef USA, and have showcased their skills on Fire Masters, Big Burger Battle, and You Gotta Eat Here!.

Since 1999, DeSousa and Jackson have worked side by side as co-chefs, entrepreneurs, and friends, creating award-winning restaurants including CHARCUT and charbar, both recognized among Canada's Best New Restaurants, while earning multiple placements in Canada's Top 100 Restaurants.

Beyond the kitchen, the two chefs champion Western Canadian culture through live-fire cooking, Alberta agriculture, outdoor adventure, endurance sports, and mental health advocacy within the hospitality industry.

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