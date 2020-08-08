Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHOTO: Get a First Look at the Poster For Season 6 of SUPERGIRL Featuring Dreamer

Season 6 is expected to be released in mid-2021.

Aug. 8, 2020  

The CW has given a first look at the poster for the upcoming sixth season of Supergirl! The poster puts Nia Nal, AKA Dreamer, front and center.

Check it out below!

Supergirl is an American superhero television series developed by Ali Adler, Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg that originally aired on CBS and premiered on October 26, 2015. It is based on the DC Comics character Supergirl, created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, and stars Melissa Benoist in the title role. Supergirl is a costumed superheroine who is Superman's cousin and one of the last surviving Kryptonians. The series is the third series set in the Arrowverse, sharing continuity with the other television series of the franchise.


