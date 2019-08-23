PHINEAS AND FERB Movie Title Revealed

Variety reports that a PHINEAS AND FERB movie is in the works at Disney+. The film, "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe," will be released in 2020.

The film will see PHINEAS AND FERB travel across the galaxy to rescue their sister Candace, "who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers."

Seemingly the entire original cast will be back to reprise their roles, with the exception of David Errigo Jr., who will play Ferb Fletcher.

The original series ran for eight years on Disney Channel. It chronicled the life and times of stepbrothers PHINEAS AND FERB as they try to figure out how to spend their 104 days of summer vacation.

