PETER & THE WOLF Animated Short Film to Debut on Max in October

The Max Original animated short film PETER & THE WOLF debuts THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19.

Sep. 27, 2023

The Max Original animated short film PETER & THE WOLF debuts THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19. Based on the classic fairytale, the short film transforms Sergei Prokofiev’s beloved symphony into an enchanting and visually modern retelling, featuring music and narration by Gavin Friday and artwork based on original illustrations by Bono, from his book of the same name.

PETER & THE WOLF follows grieving 12-year-old Peter, who is now in the care of his grandfather after enduring the loss of a parent. Upon hearing stories of a wolf on the loose, Peter decides to explore the vast meadow and forest nearby to try and find the wolf himself. Along the way he encounters creatures who help him on his quest, while contending with hunters aiming to win a prize for capturing the wolf.

The uniquely creative project is led by musician and composer Gavin Friday, with The Friday Seezer Ensemble performing Prokofiev score, newly arranged by Maurice Seezer and Gavin Friday.

PETER & THE WOLF is produced by BMG and Blink Industries and executive produced by Alistair Norbury & Stuart Souter for BMG, Benjamin Lole & James Stevenson Bretton at Blink Industries. Blink Industries’ Elliot Dear and Stephen McNally are Directors, and the producer is Adriana Piasek-Wanski. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.



