PETER FRAMPTON AT ROYAL ALBERT HALL Airs This Week on PBS

On November 8, 2022, music icon Peter Frampton returned to the UK for a sold-out performance at the Royal Albert Hall. One of the most celebrated artists in rock history, the GRAMMY®-winning guitarist's relevancy has not waned in the least over the years.

Frampton brought virtuosic guitar playing to his biggest hits, including "Show Me The Way," "Baby, I Love Your Way," "Do You Feel Like We Do?" and many more. PETER FRAMPTON AT ROYAL ALBERT HALL is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, February 25, 2023 (check local listings) on PBS and will be streaming on PBS Passport.

