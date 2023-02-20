Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PETER FRAMPTON AT ROYAL ALBERT HALL Airs This Week on PBS

PETER FRAMPTON AT ROYAL ALBERT HALL is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Feb. 20, 2023  

On November 8, 2022, music icon Peter Frampton returned to the UK for a sold-out performance at the Royal Albert Hall. One of the most celebrated artists in rock history, the GRAMMY®-winning guitarist's relevancy has not waned in the least over the years.

Frampton brought virtuosic guitar playing to his biggest hits, including "Show Me The Way," "Baby, I Love Your Way," "Do You Feel Like We Do?" and many more. PETER FRAMPTON AT ROYAL ALBERT HALL is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, February 25, 2023 (check local listings) on PBS and will be streaming on PBS Passport.

PBS special programming invites viewers to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; hear diverse viewpoints; and take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. Viewer contributions are an important source of funding, making PBS programs possible.

PBS and public television stations offer all Americans from every walk of life the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content.



