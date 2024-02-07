PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Gets Season Two at Disney+

Season one of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is now streaming on Disney+.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

With over 110 million hours* streamed to date, the Disney+ series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” has been officially renewed for a second season. The announcement was made TODAY by Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, during the company's first quarter earnings call for the fiscal year 2024.

The upcoming season will feature the return of Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, who will embark on a new adventure based on “The Sea of Monsters” - the second installment of Rick Riordan's best-selling “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” book series, published by Disney Hyperion.

“Rich in magic, wonder, adventure and heart, ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians' captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We're thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life.”

Said Riordan: “I can't wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We're heading for the Sea of Monsters!”

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” was one of the top 5 season premieres of 2023**, with the first episode garnering 26.2 million views in its first three weeks on Disney+ and Hulu. On social, the #percyjackson hashtag earned over 1 billion views*** on TikTok in the U.S. over the last 30 days, while series-owned social handles have amassed a cumulative 4.6 million followers.

The domino effect of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians''' success has continued with Disney Hyperion publishing, with the “Percy Jackson” books returning to the #1 spot on the New York Times Bestseller list for Middle Grade series following the series' debut. For Disney Consumer Products, Hot Topic launched an assortment of apparel, while Barnes & Noble released a variety of stationery alongside the published books, inspired by the hit show. More pieces will continue to be REVEALED in the coming weeks from Hot Topic and Barnes & Noble.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, season one of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group's Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and Craig Silverstein. 

Season one of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is now streaming on Disney+.



