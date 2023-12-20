PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Drops One Day Early on Disney+

Last night, Disney+ surprised fans around the world with an early drop of the first two episodes of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”. The series was originally slated to debut today, December 20th.

Episode 1, which was slated to debut simultaneously on Hulu, also dropped today. Subsequent episodes will roll out weekly on Tuesdays at 6PM PT on Disney+.

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and find out who he’s destined to be.

The Disney+ Original series stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and fan excitement is high.