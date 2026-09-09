PBS to Present BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID, NOVA Documentary Series

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PBS has shared its upcoming primetime programming lineup, including an encore presentation of 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' on AMERICAN EXPERIENCE and a new episode of NOVA, along with a slate of documentary, drama and reality programming premiering throughout September. The network notes that many of these programs are also available to view via PBS.org and the PBS App the day of premiere.

Upcoming Primetime Premieres

RESOLVE TO SOLVE WITH MILES O'BRIEN

Episode 4 'Mindshift: Rewiring the Human Brain' - Wednesday, September 9, 10 p.m. ET

Episode 5 'River Runs Dry, Geothermal Goes Deep' – Check Local Listings

Miles O'Brien travels the globe searching for solutions to climate, water, and health crises. From building sea curtains in Antarctica to restoring wildlife in Argentina, the answers are closer than we think thanks to people with a resolve to solve.

Currently Streaming:

Episode 1: Wild Climate Fixes from Cows and Beavers Part 1 and Part 2

Episode 2: Weathering Change Through Wind and Heat Part 1 and Part 2

Episode 3: 'Preserving Nature in Argentina and Antarctica' Part 1 and Part 2

INDEPENDENT LENS 'Ghost in the Machine'

Premieres: Monday, Sept. 14, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Artificial intelligence is now part of everyday life. But what forces created AI? 'Ghost in the Machine' traces AI's origins and excavates the cultural, political, and philosophical drivers behind a worldwide AI boom. This investigative documentary asks whether AI is a bust and encourages viewers to imagine a more equitable future.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'

Encore Presentation: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Long before they were immortalized on screen, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid captivated Americans from coast to coast. In the 1890s, their thrilling exploits became front-page news and the basis of rumor and myth. But who were Robert Leroy Parker and Harry Alonzo Longabaugh? What really happened after they formed the Wild Bunch gang? And how did they manage to pull off some of the most spectacular holdups in western history while eluding the Pinkertons, the nation's largest and most feared private detective force?

NOVA 'The Battle to Breathe'

Premieres: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Witness an extraordinary medical revolution in the battle against cystic fibrosis, the most common fatal genetic disease in the U.S. Once, CF was a death sentence, with life expectancies barely reaching adulthood. But in 2019 a remarkable new treatment—Trikafta, a potent combination of three drugs—changed everything. People who once spent their days gasping for breath found themselves running marathons. Follow the decades-long scientific quest, fueled by desperate parents, that led to this remarkable breakthrough—a tale of joy, struggle, and unwavering hope.

AGES OF ICE

Premieres: Wednesdays, Sept. 16-30, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

From Antarctica to the Arctic, AGES OF ICE is a high-stakes journey into the heart of the planet's frozen wilderness, following researchers as they push the boundaries of exploration. Each mission is a step toward understanding how glaciers move, how oceans rise, and how the rhythms of the past compare to the quickening tempo of today. As the series moves from intimate wildlife moments to discoveries of global consequence, viewers witness the race to understand a planet in transition through the extraordinary people who go to the ends of the Earth to uncover what comes next.

WALTER PRESENTS 'Velvet' (Season 3)

Streaming Now: All Episodes with PBS Passport

Premieres: Thursdays, beginning Sept. 17, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

In late 1950s Madrid, the golden age of haute couture, there is one place everyone would like to shop at least once in their lifetime: the Galerías Velvet. This season, Alberto (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) rebels against the expectations heaped on him, while Ana, who longs to become a designer, struggles to assert herself as a creative personality. From WALTER PRESENTS, in Spanish with English subtitles.

JOFFREY BALLET: THE NEXT MOVEMENT

Premieres: Friday, Sept. 18, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

JOFFREY BALLET: THE NEXT MOVEMENT follows the 14th cohort of the Joffrey Ballet's Grainger Academy of Dance's Winning Works program, a groundbreaking initiative that supports choreographers of color in developing and debuting original work. Over the course of two pressure-filled weeks, the film shadows five choreographers, from Brazil, India, Puerto Rico, Brooklyn, and Chicago, as they race against the clock to create world premieres for a prestigious stage. Each artist is at a pivotal moment in their career, entering the high-stakes world of choreography not just with ambition, but with everything to prove.

TRESPASSES

Premieres: Sundays, Sept. 20 – Oct. 11, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Cushla (Lola Petticrew) is a young Catholic schoolteacher whose life in 1975 Northern Ireland is shadowed by the Troubles. She meets and falls for Michael (Tom Cullen) – an older, married Protestant barrister. Their affair is intoxicating and dangerous. As the forbidden love between Cushla and Michael deepens, violence looms and tensions rise. Cushla is pulled between duty and desire, family and freedom.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW (Season 30)

Premieres: Mondays, Sept. 21 – November 9, 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's celebratory Season 30 continues with more treasures, kicking off with all-new 'Vintage' episodes. These fan-favorite ROADSHOW hours go back to the beginning for memorable objects from ROADSHOW's very first season to discover what they are worth today and how the market has changed. 'Vintage First Finds,' Hours 1-6 air Sept. 21, 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19, and 26. In November, get your popcorn ready as ROADSHOW spotlights high drama, dire straits, and scandals that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats in the 'Sensational Finds' special airing November 2. And on November 9, ROADSHOW wraps up the season with items acquired on the cheap by guests who combed the shelves of thrift shops and other secondhand stores in the 'Thrifty Deals' special!

NEW YORK: A DOCUMENTARY FILM

Premieres: Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 21-22, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Explore the story of New York from the end of the 20th century through the first quarter of the 21st—one of the most dramatic, demanding and transformational periods in the city's history. In this two-part follow-up to the landmark eight-part 'New York: A Documentary Film,' witness an epic portrait of America's largest city through decades of challenge, growth and change.

NOVA 'Knowledge Keepers'

Premieres: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

In a fascinating exploration of human ingenuity, see how indigenous communities in North America have long practiced a distinct version of science and engineering. This journey reveals how deeply held cultural traditions inform remarkable innovations, from ancient sea farming techniques that optimize ecosystems to celestial navigation methods perfectly adapted to extreme environments like the frozen Arctic. See how centuries of observation, experimentation, and adaptation have forged solutions to complex challenges like living in the harsh climate of the desert Southwest.

PBS Digital Studios

THE DRAWING ROOM WITH MO WELCH

In The Drawing Room with Mo Welch, comedian and illustrator Mo Welch invites notable guests to join her at the easel, turning conversations into creative collaborations. The series blends humor, vulnerability, and artistry as she and her guest draw each other out—literally and figuratively.

Episode 7: Demi Adejuyigbe premieres September 18 on the PBS YouTube Channel. Demi Adejuyigbe's data-scientist parents had one earnest question when he announced he wanted to be a comedian: 'Are you funny?' He and Mo debate his 24-hour-old goatee (villain energy, mixed reviews), the collaborative joy of writers' rooms, and why he's not actually worried AI will ever be funny.

EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA

It's the final act of the Paleozoic Era – just before the Age of Dinosaurs begins – and dark times are ahead. EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA, a longform spinoff based on the popular PBS Digital Studios' series Eons with more than 750 million views and 3 million subscribers, tells the story of life on the supercontinent of Pangea. From a landscape ruled by strange mammal-relatives, through the relentless hellscape of the Great Dying itself and its aftermath, the series sheds light on the world of the Permian, how it ended, and how life recovered. All episodes are now streaming.

OVERVIEW on PBS Terra, hosted by Joe Hanson, and WEATHERED on PBS Terra, hosted by Maiya May, continue to release new episodes, along with IN THE MARGINS and ROGUE HISTORY (hosted by Joel Cook) on PBS Origins, and OTHERWORDS on PBS Storied, hosted by Erica Brozovsky.

PBS Streaming

Select local PBS stations are available to stream live for free via PBS.org, Roku streaming devices, Android mobile, Amazon Fire, iOS, tvOS and Chromecast, with additional platforms to be added later. More than 100 stations are currently set up for live streaming, with more to be added in the future. Viewers can access their local station's live feed at pbs.org/livestream.

PBS programming is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO. PBS station members can view many series, documentaries and specials via PBS Passport.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 36 million adults on linear primetime television, 16 million users on PBS-owned streaming platforms, 56 million viewers on YouTube, and 10 million followers on social media. As the number one educational media brand, PBS KIDS helps children 2-8 build critical skills, enabling them to find success in school and life, delivered through member stations on TV — including a PBS KIDS channel — and streaming free on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app, games on the PBS KIDS Games app, and in communities across America. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS LearningMedia for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. More information about PBS is available at PBS.org.

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