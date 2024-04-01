PBS Premieres Ben Folds & Joshua Redman 'Next at the Kennedy Center' Specials on April 12 & 19

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER, a multi-year partnership and collaboration with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to spotlight critical contributions to the arts, returns to PBS with two new performance specials this April featuring indie music icon Ben Folds and renowned jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman. This primetime series explores the enduring influence of artistic changemakers across art forms, genres, and backgrounds on Friday, April 12 with “Ben Folds Presents: DECLASSIFIED” and “Joshua Redman, where are we” on Friday, April 19. Both episodes premiere at 10 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App.

In “Ben Folds Presents: DECLASSIFIED," Folds invites six-time GRAMMY®-winner Jacob Collier, renowned for his audience engagement, along with GRAMMY®-winning jazz sensation Laufey and chart-topping English singer-songwriter dodie, to join him and theNational Symphony Orchestra in reimagining their music through an orchestral lens. With a driving mission that every note played on the stage matters, they create exquisite new versions of their hit songs, without a traditional rhythm section and only the orchestra as their band.

Folds’ long-running DECLASSIFIED series with the NSO is curated and produced with the goal of dissolving perceived barriers between artists and orchestras. Artists across pop, rock, bluegrass, jazz, hip hop, spoken word, and more, have joined him on stage to collaborate in this unique incubator meant to peel away any perceived barriers between headline artists and the orchestra.

Guest artists in “Ben Folds Presents: DECLASSIFIED,” are all rising superstars in their own genres. GRAMMY Award winnerLaufey (pronounced lay-vay) became the most popular jazz artist on Spotify in 2023 and creates music about young love and self-discovery. dodie is a singer, songwriter, author and YouTuber, whose debut album “Build A Problem” debuted at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Album Charts. Collier is a multi-hyphenate, GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, whose unique music sensibilities contribute to a fluid environment full of experimentation and collaboration. Through performances and interviews they each offer their perspective to supporting Fold’s mission.

Folds’ longtime collaborators also shed light on the importance of his mission, including GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Regina Spektor, Tony Award-winning composer and Kennedy Center Honoree Alex Lacamoire, Gabe Witcher, Caroline Shaw, featured conductor Steven Reineke, and many more.

In “Joshua Redman, where are we,” Redman performs songs from his new album, where are we, as he explores the myths and realities of life in America. He is accompanied on this journey by soulful vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa and an all-star ensemble featuring pianist Aaron Parks, bassist Joe Sanders and drummer Brian Blade. The group explores the duality of differing jazz standards interpreted with the improvisational brilliance and melodic invention that is a hallmark of Redman’s artistry.

Shedding light on one of the most acclaimed and respected jazz artists of our generation, Redman provides insight into the making of his first album for the Blue Note label. This also marks his first time collaborating with a vocalist on one of his own projects, “After Minneapolis (Face Toward Mo[u]rning)” - a song dedicated to the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd. Throughout the song, Cavassa’s distinctive voice and lyricism evokes a more personal and intimate touch that captivates the listener. [1] Redman also tapped Blade, Parks and Sanders, who had never played all together before, to interpret the music in a way that embraces the poetic ethereality and deep groove of the pieces.

Created during the pandemic, where are we both commemorates and critiques America through contrasting mashups from different genres and eras. From Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia” to his renditions of “Stars Fell on Alabama” and John Coltrane’s “Alabama,” Redman’s album is a tribute to the power and importance of place.

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER, in its second season of primetime performance specials, shines a spotlight on the Kennedy Center’s contemporary culture program, bringing the best of the nation’s stage to viewers across the country. Captured to match the unique style of the artists, each episode weaves together performances filmed live at the Kennedy Center with intimate off-stage moments and first-person commentary.

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Previous installments of NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER are currently available for streaming with PBS Passportincluding: “Let My Children Hear Mingus”, “A Joni Mitchell Songbook”, “The Roots Residency,” “Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón,”“Continuum: Jason Moran & Christian McBride, “Robert Glasper’s Black Radio”, “Embracing Duality: Modern Indigenous Culture”, and “Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration.”

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER is a production of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Matthew Winer and Steve Holtzman serve as executive producers for the Kennedy Center. Kristin Fosdick produces and directs the series with her team in the Kennedy Center’s multimedia department. Christopher John Farley is the executive in charge for PBS.

For more information on NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER, including clips and episode previews, visit www.pbs.org. Viewers are also encouraged to engage in online conversation about the series by tagging @PBS and using #KenCenNextPBS onFacebook, Twitter and Instagram.