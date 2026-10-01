PARANORMAL CHRONICLES Free Streaming Channel to Launch from Radial Entertainment

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Radial Entertainment has launched Paranormal Chronicles, a premium FAST channel programmed for fans of paranormal investigations, documented hauntings, unexplained phenomena and mystery-driven true crime.

Debuting just in time for the Halloween viewing window, the channel is available for free on Google TV Freeplay, LG Channels, Plex, The Roku Channel, DISH TV, Bonusview and Sling Freestream with additional platform launches, including Amazon Prime Video, expected later this month. Paranormal Chronicles bows with more than 500 hours of broadcast quality programming, offering a 24/7 home for ghost stories, spooky true crime cases, and mysteries that blur the line between fantasy and reality, including forthcoming first-run Radial Originals.

The channel is launching with a marathon featuring the most popular episodes of the unscripted supernatural encounter series A Haunting. Additional featured offerings include the ghost-hunting series Death Walker with Nick Groff, Ghost Stories, the supernatural anthology series hosted by Rip Torn, the unscripted paranormal mystery series Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, hosted by Jonathan Frakes, the unscripted series Monsters & Mysteries in America, and Sam and Colby, the episodic series from the hugely popular paranormal creator duo. Radial plans to add more seasons and new series later in 2026.

'Paranormal and unexplained mystery programming continues to drive passionate, repeat viewing across streaming platforms,' said Brendon Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer of Radial Entertainment. 'Paranormal Chronicles gives fans a thrilling, always-on destination with a deep launch lineup that will continue to grow as we add more titles - including Radial Originals.'

For Radial Entertainment, the launch expands the company's growing FAST and AVOD footprint while spotlighting a genre with both strong seasonal appeal and year-round audience engagement. The channel's mix of recognizable library brands, personality-driven series and mystery-focused programming is designed for both lean-back viewing and appointment-style marathons.

About Radial Entertainment

Radial Entertainment is a global entertainment company backed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management. As a premier content distribution studio, Radial Entertainment boasts a diverse library of more than 75,000 movies and episodes, making it one of the largest independent catalogs in the industry. The company delivers entertainment across major consumer platforms, including FAST channels, AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, physical product, theatrical film and more. Its programming spans true crime, reality, animation, action, westerns, award-winning titles, classics, medical, food, U.K. content, cult classics and horror.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) service, offering premium, free-to-stream content for every taste. The service provides a wide range of live channels and on-demand content across diverse genres, including entertainment, movies, drama, news, sports, and more. Operating over 4,500 channels in 36 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, LG Channels delivers a premium and optimized viewing experience to users worldwide. The service is easily accessible on webOS-powered devices, including LG Smart TVs, smart monitors, projectors, automotive infotainment systems, and hotel TVs.

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