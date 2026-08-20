PAPÁ MELISSA to Screen at HollyShorts Film Festival With Miguel Panel

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GRAMMY Award-winning artist Miguel will take part in a conversation around the feature documentary Papá Melissa alongside director Sophia Stieglitz, executive producer Margaret Zhang of Mì-Mì Labs, and producers Constanza Castro and Doménica Castro of 271 Films, followed by a special screening of the film, on Sunday, August 23, at the 22nd Annual HollyShorts Film Festival. Miguel was honored with the festival's Music Visionary Award on Opening Night, August 13.

Miguel serves as an executive producer on the film through his company S1C, part of a wider expansion into film and television focused on culturally significant storytelling and the next generation of Black, Brown and Latin creative voices.

https://www.s1c.la/videos/6a86217e00d1007b1d84be0d

Event Details

WHO: Sophia Stieglitz, director; Miguel, executive producer (S1C); Margaret Zhang, executive producer (Mì-Mì Labs); Constanza Castro and Doménica Castro, producers (271 Films)

WHAT: A conversation with the Papá Melissa filmmakers, followed by a screening of the feature documentary

WHEN: Sunday, August 23, 2026. Arrival 1:30PM, panel begins promptly at 2:00PM

WHERE: TCL Chinese Theatres 6, Auditorium 1, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

About Papá Melissa

The debut feature documentary from Mexican filmmaker Sophia Stieglitz follows Melissa and her family as they navigate identity, parenthood, love and transformation with tenderness, humor and honesty. The film was realized by an overwhelmingly Latin and female creative and production team, reflecting S1C's commitment to championing culturally significant storytelling and the next generation of Black, Brown and Latin creative voices.

About HollyShorts

Now in its 22nd year, HollyShorts is an Academy Award and BAFTA Qualifying Festival held at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood and presented by The HollyShorts Institute Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

About S1C

Schedule One Concepts (S1C) is a creative incubator and brand platform founded by Miguel, built to empower multi-hyphenates across the Black, Brown, and Latin diaspora. Its mission is to unlock both artistic and financial freedom for a new generation of innovators—by investing in their work, creating spaces for mutual education and discourse, and building an ecosystem where culture and capital move as one.

About Mì-Mì Labs

Mì-Mì Labs is an independent storytelling incubator that develops and produces films and series in every form, scripted and unscripted, long and short, led by women and the stories only they can tell. Beyond the screen, Mì-Mì Labs expands each story into products, experiences and communities, creating a throughline from narrative to culture. Founded by Margaret Zhang, the company operates across the US, China and Asia-Pacific.

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