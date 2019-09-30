Oxygen to Premiere KILLER SIBLINGS on October 27

Oxygen, the network for high-quality crime programming, debuts the true-crime stories of America's most dangerous siblings in "Killer Siblings," premiering on Sunday, October 27th at 7PM ET/PT. Each hour-long episode will explore the psychology and pasts of cold-blooded siblings who have carried out vicious murders.

"Killer Siblings" tells the twisted stories of some of the most maniacal siblings in history. Through exclusive interviews and firsthand accounts, the series will delve into the evil minds of siblings who partnered together to commit some of the most heinous and sophisticated homicides.

From teen brothers with a perverse dream to become prolific mass murderers, to a Sheriff's deputy who killed his wife's lover by employing his brothers, who were on the FBI's most wanted list, to do his dirty work, "Killer Siblings" will take viewers into the minds of family members committed to carrying out evil acts, no matter the cost.

"Killer Siblings" is produced by Scott Sternberg Productions with Scott Sternberg and Matthew Watts serving as executive producers.





