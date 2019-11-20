Oxygen to Debut SNAPPED: BEHIND BARS - SHEILA DAVALLOO

Oxygen, the network for high-quality crime programming, launches "Snapped" Behind Bars with the infamous case of Sheila Davalloo.

Watch a preview below!

The special will break down how Sheila stopped at nothing to continue down a path of deceit, and for the first time on "Snapped: Behind Bars" Sheila opens up and tells her side of the story.

New details will be uncovered about Sheila's attempted murder of her husband, extramarital affair that turned for the worst and new twists and turns in her case.

Interviews with Crime Writer and Journalist, M. William Phelps who wrote the book, Obsessed based on the life of Davalloo and Forensic Psychologist, Katherine Ramsland paint a vivid picture of Sheila's turbulent lifestyle and her victims.

Oxygen's True Crime Facebook Group will also have a special Live Q&A session with Crime Writer and Journalist, M. William Phelps on Sunday, December 1 at 7PM ET/PT.

"Snapped: Behind Bars" is produced by Jupiter Entertainment with Allison Wallach and Deborah Allen serving as executive producers.





