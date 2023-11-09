Oxygen True Crime to Premiere THE PIKE COUNTY MURDERS: A FAMILY MASSACRE

Oxygen, the home of high-quality true crime programming, digs deep to uncover answers to the questions surrounding how and why several members of the Rhoden and Gilley family were viciously slain in a case that had the entire state of Ohio horrified and on edge.

Produced by KT STUDIOS, “The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre” premieres Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET/PT with back-to-back episodes, and continues Saturday, November 25 at 9:00 pm ET/PT.

How did it come to pass that eight members of the same family could be brutally murdered execution-style in four different locations in one night by members of another family they called friends? One of largest murder investigations in Ohio's history rips off the veneer of small-town America, exposing an underbelly of violence, pitting family against family, mother against son, and brother against brother in A HAUNTING story of lies, secrets, and betrayal.

The exceptional three-part documentary series features first-hand accounts from family members, friends, law enforcement and experts who are all still deeply affected by the murders and are speaking out to continue their quest for justice.

Watch a preview here: