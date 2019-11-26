Oxygen Debuts New Series AN UNEXPECTED KILLER on December 5

Oxygen, the destination for high-quality crime programming, presents a new compelling series that leaves the audience on the edge of their seats in "An Unexpected Killer" beginning Thursday, December 5 at 8pm ET/PT. Each standalone episode takes viewers on a riveting ride that explores a jaw-dropping murder investigation in which detectives discover the killer is someone completely shocking and unexpected.

Watch a sneak peek below!

The series takes a deep dive into homicide investigations through captivating interviews with potential suspects, in-depth examinations of the crime scene and re-enactments. Viewers follow experienced homicide investigators who believe they are inches away from solving the case, until they come across something unanticipated. Whether it's a new witness, an overlooked piece of evidence or even an innovation in forensic science, in each case detectives find a startling discovery that sends the investigation in a completely new direction in their search for justice.

In the premiere episode, "Modern Family Murder," a selfless couple, Robert and Kathryn Swartz, were found brutally murdered on the first snowy morning of January 1984. As investigators arrived at the scene of the crime, they struggled to find the true motive on why this religious couple who were deeply devoted to their family and charitable causes were killed. But as they dug deeper into the case, investigators uncovered dark family secrets ultimately leading them to a suspect no one saw coming.

"An Unexpected Killer" is produced by Our House Media with Simon Lloyd, Matt Hanna, Samantha De France, Tom Adams, and Carey Zeiser serving as Executive Producers.





