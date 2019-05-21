Ovation to Air ANTHONY BOURDAIN: NO RESERVATIONS Starting June 6

Ovation will start airing Seasons Five through Eight of the award-winning travel and food show in three-hour blocks starting Thursday, June 6th at 10pm ET / 7pm PT as part of JOURNY Thursdays.

Bad-boy chef and best-selling author Anthony Bourdain hit both familiar culinary hotspots and out-of-the-way gems in his global quest for the ultimate dining experience. Along the way, Bourdain offered his perspective on both the food and the local customs he came across in his travels.

This selection of episodes includes Bourdain's memorable trips to Vietnam, Rome, Beirut and Cuba; the Season 5 episode where Bourdain answered the top 10 viewer questions based on the results of an online poll; the Season 6 and Season 8 Holiday Specials; and the series finale set in Brooklyn, NY. Prepare to be surprised, terrified, disgusted and thoroughly entertained.

Episodes will also be available on the Ovation NOW app.

Season 5 will be available on Ovation's travel-focused AVOD service Journy starting in August.





