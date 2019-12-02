Outfest Launches #every1matters Campaign to Help Fund New Programs

OUTFEST, est. 1982, is the only LGBTQIA+ arts, media and entertainment non-profit organization on earth whose programs empower storytellers to transform the world while also supporting the entire lifecycle of their career.



Outfest programs give artists, filmmakers and entertainment professionals the opportunity to discover their voice, provide the pathways to the visibility of their work, and assure that their legacy will live on for generations to come. Our tentpole film festivals, summits, OutSet young filmmaker project, screenwriting labs, trans-acting workshops, and film archive and restoration program in partnership with UCLA, are collectively some of the most widely recognized on the planet.



Beginning in 2017, Outfest undertook the development of a bold new Strategic Plan in response to the increasing calls for inclusion from within the Entertainment Industry, our Nation's growing disparity across the socio-economic-political landscape, and declining acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community for the first time in history (GLAAD 2019 Acceptance Report).



Damien S. Navarro who took over as Outfest's new Executive Director in August 2019, says "That Outfest as an organization whose mission is to connect and share stories with one another, we have developed a blueprint for three distinct new initiatives and tent-pole programs at Outfest that I believe will re-define our next 40 years".



Navarro continues, "Outfest plans to create greater OPPORTUNITY for LGBTQIA+ filmmakers and storytellers with the creation of OUTFEST CAMPUS, a major expansion of our OUTFEST FORWARD professional development programs".



Followed by promoting and inspiring VISIBILITY amongst LGBTQIA+ as well as non-queer communities across middle-America, including far-flung rural cities, with OUTFEST ON THE ROAD, an experiential travel program that brings the same magic of our Festivals to main-streets all across America.



As one of first major fundraisers, Outfest is Launching, the Outfest #every1matters Campaign on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019. The premise donate just $1, no more no less, then take a minute to share a story about a movie, event, or organization that's had a transformational change on their life - this can take the form of a quick video, post, or letter that is shared on social media starting at 12:01 am Tuesday morning.



Damien Navarro adds "Make sure to tag @Outfest, #every1matters, #givingtuesday and encourage everyone to simply give $1 to Outfest at www.outfest.org. Proceeds from the #every1matters campaign will ensure that Outfest programs will continue for the next 40 years".



Select stories from the campaign will be featured in a special film showcase at our 2020 Spring Fusion People of Color and Summer Los Angeles Film Festivals, as well as across our streaming platforms!





