Other Worlds Film Festival Extends Viewing Access

Other Worlds Film Festival (Other Worlds), the premier SciFi Film Festival in the United States, announces the 2020 festival award winners and 2021 dates. Recently named as one of "The World's Best 50 Genre Fests" by MovieMaker Magazine, the seventh annual festival featured more than forty films, including features, documentaries, and shorts showcasing the diverse genre of SciFi virtually, and is now extended through December 13, 2020. Supernova Badge holders may continue to access films for the 2020 Festival. Individual tickets can also be purchased to access the extension and are available now at otherworldsfilmfest.com/badges. The 2021 Other Worlds Film Festival will be held December 2-5, 2021.

"We work all year for the privilege of getting to expose our favorite people to the best films we've found. This year, going virtual, we could also share conversations, podcasts, and keynotes, even a giant virtual spaceship to explore and meet up. It's the most fun I've ever had," said Other Worlds Film Festival Founder, Bears Rebecca Fonté. "And I couldn't have asked for a better way to end the festival than the Closing Keynote from Texas' own Noël Wells who moved us with stories of gazing to the stars for inspiration and connection, especially as we look forward to 2021."

Keynote Speaker Noël Wells shared closing thoughts, "Often times in the world, especially with the internet, people think they have all the answers. Or when things aren't working, they are telling people that they need to do things to fix it. There are all these demands to create a world that is better. But everything we see has been invented by somebody. And our perception of reality can change within a year. We are all responsible for building the world we want to see. And our journeys are not written yet."

A full list of films and descriptions is available HERE.

Recipients of the Dan O'Bannon Audience Award and Mary Shelley Award each receive a cash award, with the Audience Award prize going to funding festival attendance the next year. Honoring SciFi legend Dan O'Bannon, the Audience Award is named for Dan who believed the true judge of a film is the fans. Named for author Mary Shelley, the "Mary Shelley Award" honors female voices working in the genre field and is awarded each year to an artist (writer, director, or actress) whose film best furthers the involvement and representation of women in genre filmmaking.

