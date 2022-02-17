Oscar Isaac, Charli XCX, Zoë Kravitz & More Set For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

John Mulaney will host "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time on Feb. 26. The Emmy Award winner's standup tour, "John Mulaney: From Scratch," resumes March 11.

LCD Soundsystem will perform for the second time as "SNL" musical guest.

Oscar Isaac will make his "SNL" hosting debut on March 5. The award-winning actor stars in Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight," coming to Disney+ on March 30.

Charli XCX will perform as musical guest for the second time. Her newest album, "Crash," featuring hit single "Beg For You," will be released March 18.

Zoë Kravitz will make her first appearance as "SNL" host on March 12. The actress stars as Selina Kyle in "The Batman," in theaters March 4.

Rosalía will perform as musical guest for the first time. "MOTOMAMI," the widely anticipated album from the Grammy Award winner, will arrive March 18.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, "SNL" will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of "SNL" now on Peacock.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

"SNL" was the #1 entertainment program last season in the 18-49 demo and won eight Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.