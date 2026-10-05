Orpheus Chamber Orchestra to Open Season at Carnegie Hall
Lucas and Arthur Jussen will make their debut with the conductorless orchestra at the New York venue.
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra is opening its 2026/27 season with a new accessibility initiative called Orpheus for All, which brings thousands of free tickets to Carnegie Hall for those who might not otherwise have the chance to attend. Lucas and Arthur Jussen will make their Orpheus and Carnegie Hall debut as part of the season-opening program.
Founded in 1972 by cellist Julian Fifer, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra ('edge-of-the-seat intensity' - The New York Times) has operated without a conductor for over fifty years. The orchestra is based at Carnegie Hall and is committed to making music accessible to all New Yorkers through free concerts, school programs, and work with those living with dementia.
Photo Credit: Chris Lee, Enrico Fischer
Photo Credit: Chris Lee, Enrico Fischer
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...