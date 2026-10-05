 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra to Open Season at Carnegie Hall

Lucas and Arthur Jussen will make their debut with the conductorless orchestra at the New York venue.

By:
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra to Open Season at Carnegie Hall

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra is opening its 2026/27 season with a new accessibility initiative called Orpheus for All, which brings thousands of free tickets to Carnegie Hall for those who might not otherwise have the chance to attend. Lucas and Arthur Jussen will make their Orpheus and Carnegie Hall debut as part of the season-opening program.

Founded in 1972 by cellist Julian Fifer, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra ('edge-of-the-seat intensity' - The New York Times) has operated without a conductor for over fifty years. The orchestra is based at Carnegie Hall and is committed to making music accessible to all New Yorkers through free concerts, school programs, and work with those living with dementia.

Photo Credit: Chris Lee, Enrico Fischer


Photo Credit: Chris Lee, Enrico Fischer
Recent Articles
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra to Open Carnegie Hall Season
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra to Open Carnegie Hall Season
9/15/2026
Director Richard Linklater Shares 20-Year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Will Resume Filming 'In a Few Months'
Director Richard Linklater Shares 20-Year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Will Resume Filming 'In a Few Months'
9/29/2026
SLOW HORSES Season 6 Episode 3 to Premiere on Apple TV
SLOW HORSES Season 6 Episode 3 to Premiere on Apple TV
9/26/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts