Operation Repo To Debut On Rev' July 27

"Operation Repo," the popular reality series about the car repossession business and a group of highly-trained professionals, arrives on Rev'n on July 27.

The half-hour show will air weekdays at 8 p.m. EDT with an encore 11 p.m. EDT on the channel geared for automotive enthusiasts. It will also air on Rev'n's sister network, The Action Channel at 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday in a two-episode block from 6 to 7 p.m. EDT/PDT.

"'Operation Repo' adds an exciting new dynamic to Rev'n's lineup," said Joel Wertman, president and CEO of Luken Communications, parent company of Rev'n. "It perfectly complements our slate of unique shows that explore the various aspects of the diverse car culture that has impacted our overall way of life, both here and around the world."

Luken Communications has acquired the rights to 107 of the 176 episodes produced by Arietis TV from 2007 to 2011. The series, which originally aired from 2007 to 2014 on TruTV, follows the story of a Latino family that operates a car repossession business in the L.A.'s San Fernando Valley.

The cast is led by Lou Pizarro ("Fugitivos De La Ley Los Angeles"), along with Froylan Tercero ("A Beautiful Mind"), Matt Burch ("Mythica: A Quest of Heroes"), Sonia Pizarro ("Followed"), Lyndah Pizarro ("Operation Repo: Lou's Revenge") and Ronnie Tyrone Lee ("Skin").

The series joins a Thursday lineup that includes "My Classic Car," "Lokar Car Show," "King of the Road," "America's 4X4 Invasion," and "OPGI American Classics."

Rev'n is available over the air and on cable in select markets as well as on RevnTV.com, Roku and other streaming platforms. For more information, please visit RevnTV.com.



