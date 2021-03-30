Opal H. Bennett Named Co-Producer at American Documentary

American Documentary (AmDoc) the parent organization of the PBS documentary series POV, announced the addition of Opal H. Bennett as Co-Producer for POV, the longest independent documentary showcase on television.

Bennett's new role will build off of her work as the producer of POV Shorts, the public television series dedicated to short-form nonfiction films. As POV Shorts enters its fourth season, Bennett's curatorial and programmatic work has been met with widespread acclaim. The third season recently won "Best Short Form Series" at the 36th Annual IDA Awards after being nominated for the same award the year before. Continuing in her role with POV Shorts, Bennett's new, expanded position will also include production work on POV's flagship series.

Bennett comes with extensive programming experience, and was most recently the Director of Filmmaker Development and Shorts Programmer for DOC NYC and Senior Programmer at Athena Film Festival. She was formerly on the programming teams at Nantucket, Aspen ShortsFest and Montclair Film Festival and has served on numerous festival juries, including for SXSW. Bennett will continue to consult for THE MARCH on Washington Film Festival.

She joins current POV Co-Producer Nicole Tsien, Associate Producer Sophie Harari, Production Coordinator Nicky Cook, Executive Producer Chris White, and outgoing Executive Producer Justine Nagan on the POV features production team.

"Opal is a bright leader in the independent documentary community, and brings a creative and collaborative curatorial voice to her work at AmDoc/POV" said POV executive producer | American Documentary executive director Justine Nagan. "We are thrilled to expand her role with POV and excited to see where the team takes the series in its next chapter."

"I've been a fan of POV for many years, and joining the team last year was, in many ways, a homecoming. I'm so honored to be stepping into this expanded role in the series. I've been fortunate to come up through the ranks of some remarkable organizations and I look forward to growing my contributions to AmDoc | POV's stellar mission," said Bennett.