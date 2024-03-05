OWN Network Set to Premiere Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is set to exclusively air the 17th Annual ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS on Friday, March 15 at 9pm ET/PT.

The highly anticipated event, which takes places on Thursday, March 7th at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, recognizes the remarkable achievements of Black women in the film and television industry. The 90-minute OWN broadcast will showcase the event celebration, including red carpet arrivals. It will also be available to stream on Max.

Hosted by Cliff “Method Man” Smith, the ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS recognizes women who are making their undeniable mark in film and television and amplifies their strides in defining what it means to be a Black woman in Hollywood.

This year's honorees and entertainment industry trailblazers include Academy Award nominated actress & Grammy Award winner, Danielle Brooks, six-time Grammy nominated singer and leading-actress Halle Bailey, acclaimed screenwriter and showrunner of All American, ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING and Found, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, and industry powerhouse & President of Original Programming for STARZ, Kathryn Busby.