OWN Cancels AMBITIONS After One Season

Deadline reports that "Ambitions" has been canceled after one season on OWN. Actress Robin Givens announced the news on her Instagram account.

"Found out last week #Ambitions wouldn't be returning for a second season ....," Givens wrote.

"We're thankful to Will Packer, Jamey Giddens and the entire cast and crew of Ambitions for their creativity and hard work on the show. Every week they delivered great drama, intrigue and a lot of fun storytelling," said OWN president Tina Perry. "We look forward to continue working with Will Packer and his talented team of collaborators in the future."

Ambitions was a multigenerational family saga centered around one woman who, having recently relocated and intent on revitalizing her marriage, finds herself going head to head with some of the most powerful and deceitful players in the city.

Read the original story on Deadline.





