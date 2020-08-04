OWN Announces Return Date For Tyler Perry Drama THE HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS

OWN will premiere two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, August 25.

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK announced today the mid-season return of its hit Tyler Perry drama "The Haves and the Have Nots," set to premiere two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The popular series roars back to the screen with a vengeance as the Cryer, Harrington and Young families fight for their very existence.

"The Haves and the Have Nots" is the #1 original cable series among African- American Women and total viewers. It is also among the Top 5 original scripted series on ad-supported cable.

The mid-season premiere of "The Haves and the Have Nots" is packed with more of what has made the OWN series a long-running hit-more revenge, deceit, betrayal, decadence and destruction, leaving the lives of every character forever changed. The series stars John Schneider (Jim Cryer), Tika Sumpter (Candace Young), Angela Robinson (Veronica Harrington), Renee Lawless (Katheryn Cryer), Crystal FOX (Hannah Young), Peter Parros (David Harrington), Tyler Lepley (Benny Young), Gavin Houston (Jeffrey Harrington), Aaron O'Connell (Wyatt Cryer), Nicholas J. Muscarella (Officer Justin), Brett Davis (Mitch) and Brock Yurich (Madison).

From Tyler Perry Studios, "The Haves and the Have Nots" is written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry.

