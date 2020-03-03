OVID.tv Celebrates One Year

It's been a year since OVID.tv was launched by a collection of 8 top U.S. Indie film distributors. Since then OVID has been consistently adding 20+ titles per month and has grown its collection from approx. 300 titles when it launched, to almost 800 today. One reason OVID has been able to grow its offerings so much has been the steadily increasing list studios and distributors adding content, which now numbers more than 20, with the British Film Institute due to come on board next month.



This exciting launch year has not been without the challenges of competing with the likes of Disney+ and Apple TV. But OVID has been able to grow its subscriber base as it works to forge a movement dedicated to maintaining an online space for the truly independent, global, and, well, different films.



Why? Because, life can always use a different lens.



In March will release 30 new titles including Eric Rohmer's The Marquis de O, starring Bruno Ganz (March 10), Peter Greenaway's The Pillow Book starring Ewan McGregor (March 12), Jorge Fon's Midaq Alley starring Selma Hayek (March 13), Derek Jarman's Edward II starring Tilda Swinton (March 20), and Asia Argento's Scarlet Diva (March 20).



And this week March 3-6 OVID features a unique collection of films from Russia including political docs as well as features on life, love and liberty. March 9-13 features a series of international dramas. March 16 to 20 has a mix of docs and dramas.





Related Articles View More TV Stories