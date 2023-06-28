ORLANDO BLOOM: TO THE EDGE Coming to Peacock

The new series is coming to Peacock.

Jun. 28, 2023

Peacock announced Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, a 3-part limited adventure docuseries following celebrated actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom. 

In the series, Bloom takes viewers on a thrilling journey of self-discovery as he pushes his limits physically and mentally in order to reach his personal edge of what is possible.

Through fear defying adventures and spiritual awareness, Bloom overcomes his fears and learns more about himself, while inspiring the audience at home to explore and expand their own limits in everyday life. 

Produced by STX Television and Amazing Owl, Orlando Bloom: To The Edge’s executive producers are Orlando Bloom, Adam Karasick, Al Berman, Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson, Jason Goldberg, and Scott Weintrob. 

Actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom embarks on a physical, mental and spiritual journey of self-discovery as he undertakes learning three extreme sports -- wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing -- to push himself to the edge of what is possible.

With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Orlando is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears and discover valuable lessons about himself.  

Watch the new trailer here:

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos




