ONLY Starring Freida Pinto and Leslie Odom Jr. to Play Select Theaters March 6

"Only," starring Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto and Chandler Riggs, will be released in theaters and On Demand March 6, 2020.

Participating cities and movie theaters include: NY - Kent Theatre, CHICAGO - Studio Movie Grill Chatham, DALLAS - Studio Movie Grill Spring Valley, DETRIOT - Emagine Canton, SEATTLE - Galaxy Monroe, TAMPA - Studio Movie Grill Tampa, MINNEAPOLIS - Emagine Rogers and ORLANDO - Studio Movie Grill Sunset Walk.

After a comet releases a deadly virus that attacks all the women in the world, Eva (Freida Pinto) and Will (Leslie Odom Jr.) are forced into hiding from both the illness and the savages who hunt the few surviving women. Trapped inside their over-sterilized apartment, the couple's relationship and sense of sanity begins to crumble. When Eva's desperation for a normal life becomes as dangerous as the world outside, the couple escapes their self-imposed quarantine to fight for their lives.

Vertical Entertainment is distributing the film written and directed by Takashi Doscher. This film is not yet rated.





