Norman Lear Takes Home Creative Conscience Award

Variety reports that legendary TV writer and producer Norman Lear has accepted Variety's Creative Conscience Award. The award honors Lear for his work promoting important causes both inside and outside the entertainment industry.

"It amazes me to hear me described as 97 years old and that in three years I cross 100. But here's another absolute fact I'd like to tell you, and that is I've always believed - that laughter adds time to ones life," Lear said while accepting the award.

Lear is most famous for creating the classic sitcoms "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons." He currently works on the reboot of his own "One Day at a Time," starring Rita Moreno.

"I have had such a good time in our industry working with the likes of all of you and I know it's responsible for the way I feel at 97," Lear said. "I couldn't be more indebted to all of you for all of the pleasure you have brought me, to all of you who do comedy, to all of you who do drama, because caring and passion and laughter it's all the same, feeling good about life and what life has to offer."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories