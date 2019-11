Variety reports that Noah Hawley will write and direct an upcoming "Star Trek" film.

Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and Zoe Saldana are expected to return for the upcoming sequel, the fourth in this particular franchise.

J.J. Abrams returns as producer.

Hawley is best known for creating "Fargo" and "Legion." He recently made his feature film debut directing "Lucy in the Sky."

