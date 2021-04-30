Nikki Glaser Announced As Host for MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

MTV TODAY REVEALED that hit comedian Nikki Glaser will bring her irreverent comedic take and stand-up skills to the stage as host of the inaugural "MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED." The first-of-its-kind celebration of all things unscripted television will air on Monday, May 17 at 9PM ET/PT as part of the 2021 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" epic two-night takeover. Over-the-top, funny and completely fresh, the night will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from favorite reality shows.

One of the funniest female voices in comedy today, Nikki Glaser quickly evolved into a household name for her "unscripted," shockingly-honest, no holds barred style of comedy, entertaining audiences on and off-stage. Her new daily show, The Nikki Glaser Podcast, launched in March 2021 following the success of her role hosting You Up with Nikki Glaserfor SiriusXM and her hit Netflix comedy special, Bangin'. Previously, Glaser hosted, co-created and executive produced the critically-acclaimed and daring daily morning show NOT SAFE WITH NIKKI GLASER for Comedy Central and Nikki & Sara Live for MTV.

MTV previously announced comedian Leslie Jones will host the 2021 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" LIVE on Sunday, May 16, in advance of the "MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED" special. Fans have one final day to vote for their favorites across 25 gender-neutral categories including "Best Kiss," "Breakthrough Performance," "Best Show," and more by visiting vote.mtv.com through the end of today, April 30, 2021. Additional details about the 2021 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" and "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED" will be announced in the coming weeks.

Executive Producers for both the 2021 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" and the "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED" are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive for both events.

Sponsors of the two-night celebration include The Real Cost™ (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and SONIC® Drive-In.

