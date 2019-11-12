Nicole Richie to Star in New Quibi Comedic Series NIKKI FRE$H

Quibi has teamed up with Nicole Richie and JAX Media on a comedy series starring Nicole Richie, "NIKKI FRE$H," uniting her passions for wellness and hip hop into her eponymous alter ego, Nikki Fre$h.

Nikki Fre$h brings a new voice to wellness with a totally fresh style of music - "Parent Trap" - dropping socially conscious and educational rhymes on the world.

In the series, Nikki Fre$h will interact with real life experts from the ever-expanding wellness world to learn ways to better serve our bodies and our planet -- while comedically exaggerating those solutions to the edge of sanity.

The series will be executive produced by Nicole Richie, Michael Baum, & Carrie Franklin who continues her relationship with Nicole since showrunning the critical and fan favorite "Candidly Nicole".

Executive Producers for JAX are Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, & Séamus Murphy-Mitchell. JAX Media continues to be at the forefront of creative and alternative production formats, continually pushing boundaries and experimenting to ensure that their creators' visions come to life.

Music on the series will be overseen by Joel & Benji Madden's MDDN.

To stay up-to-date on all of Quibi's latest shows, including NIKKI FRE$H, sign up for updates at www.Quibi.com. Quibi launches April 6, 2020 in the US.





