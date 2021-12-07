Nick Offerman Joins HBO's THE LAST OF US Series

Nick Offerman has joined the cast of HBO's The Last of Us.

Variety reports that Offerman will take over for the previously announced Con O'Neill, who reportedly had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

The cast also includes Merle Dandridge, Murray Bartlett, Nico Parker, and Gabriel Luna.

Based on the critically acclaimed video game "The Last of Us," developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation(R) platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The HBO series will cover the events of the original game, which was written by Druckmann, with the possibility of additional content based on the forthcoming game sequel, "The Last of Us Part II," which will release on May 29, 2020.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski