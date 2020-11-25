Nick Kroll, The Original Cast of SAVED BY THE BELL and More to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has released their guests for November 25 through Monday, November 30.

Wednesday, November 25: Guests include Melissa McCarthy, The Original Cast of Saved By The Bell and musical guest Sheryl Crow pays tribute to Tom Petty. Show 1362A

Thursday, November 26: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Bad Bunny and musical guest Bad Bunny. Show 1363A

Friday, November 27: TBD Repeat

Monday, November 30: Guests include Nick Kroll and musical guest Matt Berninger. Show 1364A

**Tuesday, December 1: Guests include Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Governor Andrew Cuomo and musical guest The Smashing Pumpkins. Show 165A

These listings are subject to change.

