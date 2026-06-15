Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, & More Join Disney's America Celebration Concert in Nashville

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The star-studded performer lineup has been unveiled for “Disney Celebrates America: Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash,” a musical celebration that coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the special will air live coast to coast Saturday, July 4 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and ABC News Live, with streams on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, Freeform, FX, and NatGeo.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to gather in person in the heart of downtown Nashville for this event, which will feature one of the largest fireworks and drone shows in the United States set to a live score by the GRAMMY Award-winning Nashville Symphony. The special will also include coverage of the patriotic-themed fireworks displays at Disneyland Resort.

The superstar lineup includes The All-American Rejects, Boyz II Men, Brothers Osborne, Clint Black, Elizabeth Nichols, Emily Ann Roberts, John Crist, Lauren Daigle, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, Sublime, and Tim McGraw. Emily Ann Roberts will also serve as backstage correspondent, while comedian John Crist joins the show as the broadcast’s man-on-the-street reporter.

﻿The special is part of Disney's lineup of broadcast moments, parks activities and community engagements for “Disney Celebrates America,” a company-wide initiative honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States, featuring programming, activations and storytelling from across its brands and businesses.

Beginning the evening of July 3 and continuing through July 4, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ESPN and National Geographic will present the cross-platform event, with a 24-hour broadcast spanning ABC, ABC News Live, Disney+, the ESPN App, Freeform, FX, Hulu, National Geographic and ABC Owned Television Stations and affiliates.

“Disney Celebrates America: Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” is produced by ITV America Nashville and White Label Productions. Adam Reed, Deana Ivey, Chris Wagner, Megan Mills and Patrizia Di Maria are the executive producers.

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