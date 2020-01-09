Nicholas Hoult Will Star in Next MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE

Variety reports that Nicholas Hoult has joined the cast of the forthcoming "Mission: Impossible" movie opposite Tom Cruise.

"Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?" director Christopher McQuarrie wrote on Instagram, to which Hoult responded, "Love to. Though why stop at a little?"

Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt. Hoult is expected to play a villain in the film, but character details are slim.

Hoult is known for roles in "Mad Max: Fury Road," "X-Men: Days of Futures Past," "The Favourite," "Tolkien," and more.

Read the original story on Variety.





