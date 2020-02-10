New on Hulu This Week: HIGH FIDELITY, UTOPIA FALLS, REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS and More!

Hulu is the only pay-TV service to offer live and on demand channels, original series and films, and a library of premium streaming TV shows and movies, all in one place. This includes content from the four major broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, FOXand NBC, with local live broadcast affiliate programming immediately available in many markets, with more to follow; the biggest live sporting events from top pro and college leagues on channels including CBS Sports, ESPN, FOXSports, NBC Sports and TNT, as well as regional sports networks available in many markets; top news channels CNN, CNBC, FOXNews, FOXBusiness and MSNBC; popular lifestyle programming from Bravo, E!, Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel; and fan favorites like A&E, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX, HISTORY, Lifetime, National Geographic, TBS, USANetwork, Viceland and more.

Check out what's new on Hulu this week below!

HIGH FIDELITY - SEASON 1 PREMIERE

A reimagining of Nick Hornby's 1995 novel, "High Fidelity" centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner who revisits past relationships through music and Pop culture.



(Streaming Friday, February 14)

UTOPIA FALLS - SEASON 1 PREMIERE

In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they've been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.



(Streaming Friday, February 14)

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS - COMPLETE SEASON 9

The hit Bravo franchise heads to the glamorous city that defines luxurious wealth and pampered privilege, a city where being seen and who you know is everything - Beverly Hills. This one-hour docu-series is being produced by Evolution Media ("The Real Housewives of Orange County") for Bravo with Douglas Ross, Greg Stewart, Kathleen French and Dave Rupel as executive producers, and Alex Baskin as co-executive producer.



(Streaming Wednesday, February 12)

THE OTHER GUY - COMPLETE SEASON 2

A successful radio host finds himself unexpectedly back in the dating pool for the first time in a decade, when he discovers his long-term girlfriend has been having an affair with his best friend.



(Streaming Friday, February 14)

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE? (2019)

Cate Blanchett stars as Bernadette, a loving mother and wife who embarks on journey to rediscover herself.



(Streaming Wednesday, February 12)

MISTER AMERICA (2019)

Mister America follows Tim Heidecker's misguided attempt to enter the world of politics. After winning a controversial court case, he launches a campaign for San Bernardino District Attorney despite a complete lack of experience.





(Streaming Thursday, February 13)

RACETIME (2018)

After losing a rigged sled race, Frankie challenges newcomer Zac to one last showdown. With the stakes higher than ever, Zac will stop at nothing to win the race.



(Streaming Friday, February 14)

VILLAINS (2019)

A pair of amateur criminals break into a suburban home and stumble upon a dark secret that two sadistic homeowners will do anything to keep from getting out.



(Streaming Friday, February 14)

THE CAVE (2019)

The Cave paints a stirring portrait of courage, resilience and female solidarity inside a subterranean hospital in Syria run by a young, female pediatrician.



(Now Streaming)

SEA OF SHADOWS (2019)

The world's smallest whales near extinction as Mexican cartels and the Chinese mafia destroy their habitat.



(Now Streaming)

INTO THE DARK: MY VALENTINE

Influenced by some of the biggest Pop scandals over the past decade, INTO THE DARK: MY VALENTINE, follows Valentine, whose songs and artistic identity have been stolen by her ex-boyfriend/manager - and shamelessly pasted onto his new girlfriend/protégé,Trezzure. Writer/director Maggie Levin imagines what happens when the two worlds collide and find themselves face-to-face. Locked together in a small concert venue after hours, the three of them confront the scars of the past...until they take things into their own hands.

(Streaming Friday, February 7)

SHRILL - COMPLETE SEASON 2

A comedy series starring Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) as Annie, a fat young woman who wants to change her life - but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss.

(Now Streaming)





