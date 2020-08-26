New Series TWENTY FOUR SEVEN in Development at CBS All Access

The show hails from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and stars T.I.

Deadline reports that a new drama, "Twenty Four Seven," is in the works from producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. T.I. will star.

The series is inspired by "Notorious C.O.P.: The INSIDE STORY of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD's First "Hip-Hop Cop,"" by Derrick Parker and Matt Diehl.

Dallas Jackson will write the series.

The book is about Derrick Parker (T.I.). He worked on some of the biggest criminal cases in rap history, from the shooting at Club New York to the first shooting of Tupac Shakur.

T.I. is known for acting roles on "Boss" and "Genius: Aretha."

Read the original story on Deadline.

