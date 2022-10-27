Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Season of HGTV Renovation Series FIXER TO FABULOUS Starring Dave and Jenny Marrs to Premiere in November

New Season of HGTV Renovation Series FIXER TO FABULOUS Starring Dave and Jenny Marrs to Premiere in November

The new season premieres Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 27, 2022  

Home renovation and design experts Dave and Jenny Marrs will carry out more stunning renovations during a new season of their hit HGTV series Fixer to Fabulous.

The new season premieres Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+.

The 16 new episodes will follow the duo, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, as they transform homes while raising five young children and managing their family farm.

Jenny, the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, specializes in DESIGNING SPACES that are warm and welcoming for families. Dave tackles construction and custom-built furniture with skill and confidence that stems from his passion for reviving old homes.

In the premiere episode, the Marrs will help a local business owner and her husband, an Olympic athlete, modernize their dated 1980s ranch home to better accommodate their family. The renovation will include a spacious new kitchen and a serene new main suite. Dave and Jenny will also liven up the home's exterior with an expanded porch, fresh paint and a custom water feature for much-needed curb appeal.

Photo Credit: HGTV



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE PALE BLUE EYE Trailer Starring Christian Bale Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE PALE BLUE EYE Trailer Starring Christian Bale
The film stars Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Jack Irving, Steven Maier, Charlie Tahan and Robert Duvall. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Eddie Redmayne Does Vocal Warm-Ups with Jennifer Hudson Photo
VIDEO: Eddie Redmayne Does Vocal Warm-Ups with Jennifer Hudson
Eddie discusses his obsession with “The X Factor” and Leona Lewis, and reveals that after a night of drinking, he will find himself viewing all her performances. Then, Eddie showcases the unusual vocal warmup exercises he learned for “Les Misérables,” which he believes his voice teacher taught him to make a fool out of him. Watch the videos now!
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Halloween Episode Performance Lineup Photo
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Halloween Episode Performance Lineup
Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will walk out to “Night Crawling” by Miley Cyrus ft. Billy Idol. Team Wicked will dance to “The Witches Are Back” from Hocus Pocus 2 and Team Scream will dance to “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Other song performances include Taylor Swift, Måneskin, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


EPEX Releases 4th EP 'Prelude of Love Chapter 1: Puppy Love'EPEX Releases 4th EP 'Prelude of Love Chapter 1: Puppy Love'
October 26, 2022

EPEX (이펙스) is an eight-member boy group under C9 Entertainment, consisting of WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. Their name describes them as “the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes.” It represents the 8 members forming a collective, powerful new team.
THE GOOD NURSE Starring Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Now Streaming on NetflixTHE GOOD NURSE Starring Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Now Streaming on Netflix
October 26, 2022

Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. The film stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, also featuring Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler, and Noah Emmerich.
The Jorgensens Will Release 'Americana Soul' AlbumThe Jorgensens Will Release 'Americana Soul' Album
October 26, 2022

Specializing in an honest, authentic style of roots rock/AAA/Americana-steeped sound, The Jorgensens’ have earned a loyal fanbase and press adulation for their signature steel-sharp musicianship, honey-soaked harmonizations, and relatable lyrics, which have drawn comparisons to Delaney and Bonnie and Alabama Shakes.
Retired U.S. Veterans Releasing Holiday EP Produced by EQRetired U.S. Veterans Releasing Holiday EP Produced by EQ
October 26, 2022

Tracks on Deck the Halls were produced by David “DQ” Quinones (producer /writer for Beyonce, Usher, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj to name a few), Johnny Black (producer / writer working with the likes of Jessie J, Estelle, Daughtry, Mr. Probz, and Tamia) and Jon Waller. The EP features two original songs, 'Santa Don’t Let Me Down' and 'At Christmas.'
Rock Band Dorothy To Release Live Cover Of 'Sweet Dreams'Rock Band Dorothy To Release Live Cover Of 'Sweet Dreams'
October 26, 2022

Gifts From The Holy Ghost, Dorothy Martin’s third studio album as frontwoman for the pseudonymous, rock band Dorothy, is the album she’s always wanted, and has perhaps been destined to make. Born from a sense of divine, spiritual urgency, its Dorothy’s most bombastic and victoriously rock and roll work yet.