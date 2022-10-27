New Season of HGTV Renovation Series FIXER TO FABULOUS Starring Dave and Jenny Marrs to Premiere in November
The new season premieres Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+.
Home renovation and design experts Dave and Jenny Marrs will carry out more stunning renovations during a new season of their hit HGTV series Fixer to Fabulous.
The new season premieres Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+.
The 16 new episodes will follow the duo, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, as they transform homes while raising five young children and managing their family farm.
Jenny, the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, specializes in DESIGNING SPACES that are warm and welcoming for families. Dave tackles construction and custom-built furniture with skill and confidence that stems from his passion for reviving old homes.
In the premiere episode, the Marrs will help a local business owner and her husband, an Olympic athlete, modernize their dated 1980s ranch home to better accommodate their family. The renovation will include a spacious new kitchen and a serene new main suite. Dave and Jenny will also liven up the home's exterior with an expanded porch, fresh paint and a custom water feature for much-needed curb appeal.
Photo Credit: HGTV
From This Author - Michael Major
October 26, 2022
EPEX (이펙스) is an eight-member boy group under C9 Entertainment, consisting of WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. Their name describes them as “the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes.” It represents the 8 members forming a collective, powerful new team.
THE GOOD NURSE Starring Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Now Streaming on Netflix
October 26, 2022
Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. The film stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, also featuring Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler, and Noah Emmerich.
The Jorgensens Will Release 'Americana Soul' Album
October 26, 2022
Specializing in an honest, authentic style of roots rock/AAA/Americana-steeped sound, The Jorgensens’ have earned a loyal fanbase and press adulation for their signature steel-sharp musicianship, honey-soaked harmonizations, and relatable lyrics, which have drawn comparisons to Delaney and Bonnie and Alabama Shakes.
Retired U.S. Veterans Releasing Holiday EP Produced by EQ
October 26, 2022
Tracks on Deck the Halls were produced by David “DQ” Quinones (producer /writer for Beyonce, Usher, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj to name a few), Johnny Black (producer / writer working with the likes of Jessie J, Estelle, Daughtry, Mr. Probz, and Tamia) and Jon Waller. The EP features two original songs, 'Santa Don’t Let Me Down' and 'At Christmas.'
Rock Band Dorothy To Release Live Cover Of 'Sweet Dreams'
October 26, 2022
Gifts From The Holy Ghost, Dorothy Martin’s third studio album as frontwoman for the pseudonymous, rock band Dorothy, is the album she’s always wanted, and has perhaps been destined to make. Born from a sense of divine, spiritual urgency, its Dorothy’s most bombastic and victoriously rock and roll work yet.