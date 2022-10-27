New Season of HGTV Renovation Series FIXER TO FABULOUS Starring Dave and Jenny Marrs to Premiere in November

Home renovation and design experts Dave and Jenny Marrs will carry out more stunning renovations during a new season of their hit HGTV series Fixer to Fabulous.

The new season premieres Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+.

The 16 new episodes will follow the duo, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, as they transform homes while raising five young children and managing their family farm.

Jenny, the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, specializes in DESIGNING SPACES that are warm and welcoming for families. Dave tackles construction and custom-built furniture with skill and confidence that stems from his passion for reviving old homes.

In the premiere episode, the Marrs will help a local business owner and her husband, an Olympic athlete, modernize their dated 1980s ranch home to better accommodate their family. The renovation will include a spacious new kitchen and a serene new main suite. Dave and Jenny will also liven up the home's exterior with an expanded porch, fresh paint and a custom water feature for much-needed curb appeal.

Photo Credit: HGTV