New Season of Discovery Channel's NAKED AND AFRAID Will Premiere in February

NAKED AND AFRAID premieres Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8PM ET/PT.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

Man-eating crocodiles, aggressive hippos and toxic frogs await a new group of survivalists when NAKED AND AFRAID debuts Sunday, February 18 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Throughout the series, the participants must overcome their personal struggles and face the raw brutality of nature without easy access to food, water or clothing. 

In the premiere episode, a hunter and a farmer pool their knowledge as they attempt to survive 21 days in South Africa. But when the wildlife proves too stealthy to hunt, the survivalists take a life-threatening risk for food.  

Later this season, two veteran fan-favorite survivalists return to mentor two newcomers in an all-women tribe's challenge in Colombia; a pair of NAKED AND AFRAID critics use their armchair survival knowledge to attempt to make it through a 14-day fan challenge; and a survivalist must cope with menstruation in the middle of the African bush. Scarce food resources and mosquito-infested tropics are just the beginning of what lies ahead for these survivalists. 

In addition to watching NAKED AND AFRAID on Discovery, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid and following NAKED AND AFRAID on Facebook, X, and Instagram.  

NAKED AND AFRAID is produced for Discovery Channel by Renegade 83, a division of Lionsgate's Alternative Television group. 

About Discovery 

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million US homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com

 

About Warner Bros. Discovery  

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com



