New Season of BUBBLE GUPPIES to Premiere on September 27 on Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon's hit preschool series BUBBLE GUPPIES will make a splash with the debut of an all-new season and a brand-new guppy on Friday, Sept. 27, at 12 p.m. (ET/PT). Season five of BUBBLE GUPPIES (26 half-hour episodes) will introduce Zooli, a spunky and smart student, animal expert and fin-tastic friend to the guppies' school class. Together, the guppies will dance, sing, play and learn valuable lessons as they embark on all-new underwater adventures.

In the season five premiere, "The New Guppy!," the guppies must figure out how to stop the Sea Witch (voiced by Carol Kane, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) after she takes their magical jewels and attempts to rule the Seven Seas. The new season of BUBBLE GUPPIES will also feature additional celebrity guest stars: Alice Cooper (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist), Jane Lynch (Glee), Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.), Kristen Schaal (Bob's Burgers), Amy Sedaris (At Home with Amy Sedaris), George Takei (Star Trek) and Henry Winkler (Barry).

Nickelodeon's Emmy Award-winning BUBBLE GUPPIES is created and executive-produced by Jonny Belt and Robert Scull and co-developed by Janice Burgess. The interactive CG-animated series is set in a vibrant underwater environment and follows a group of diverse preschoolers with colorful fish tails who go on adventures discovering their world. BUBBLE GUPPIES is set to a soundtrack of catchy, educational Pop songs and features a curriculum that infuses the core elements of kindergarten readiness, including math, literacy, the arts, Science and socio-emotional development.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).





Related Articles View More TV Stories