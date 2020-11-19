New Psychological Thriller LOSING ALICE to Debut Globally Friday, January 22, on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today revealed the premiere date for the highly anticipated, eight-episode Apple Original series, "Losing Alice." The neo-noir psychological thriller from creator, writer and director Sigal Avin, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 22 with the first three episodes, and new episodes will premiere weekly, every Friday.

Shrouded with mystery at every turn, "Losing Alice" is a cinematic neo-noir psychological thriller that follows an aging director, Alice, and her growing obsession with a young screenwriter, Sophie, whose dark and trouble script appears more truth than fiction.

Using flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist's mind, the series follows Alice (played by Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success. In addition to Ayelet Zurer, the series stars Lihi Kornowski, Gal Toren, Yossi Marshak, Shai Avivi and Chelli Goldenberg.

"Losing Alice" will be available to stream globally for the first time ever on Apple TV+ in a new co-production deal with Israel's Dori Media productions in association with HOT.

The new series will premiere alongside an expanding offering of premium Apple Originals from all over the world, including the critically acclaimed "Tehran," a thrilling original series from Israel created by "Fauda" writer Moshe Zonder; "Masters of the Air," a new limited drama series from Apple Studios, and executive produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman's Playtone; "Slow Horses," an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; "Shantaram," based on Gregory David Robert's best-selling novel and starring Charlie Hunnam; "Pachinko," a highly anticipated drama series based on The New York Times best-selling acclaimed novel, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh; and "Suspicion," a high-paced thriller starring Uma Thurman and based on the award-winning Israeli series "False Flag."

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Playstation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and offers.appletvapp.apple and see the full list of supported devices.

View More TV Stories Related Articles