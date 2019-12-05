New Programming at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club in December 2019

Jimmy Kimmel's COMEDY CLUB at The LINQ Promenade will introduce new programming in December 2019 including special events and limited engagements such as L8NITE and Jill Kimmel Live.

Starting Dec. 14, L8NITE will be a place for guests to enjoy laughs, libations and a hilarious lineup of standup comics for only $20. This deal is even more enticing for Las Vegas locals, who will receive free parking at The LINQ Promenade with a valid Nevada I.D. L8NITErs will also enjoy special happy hour pricing on signature drinks and cocktails. Each 80-minute L8NITE show will include three acts - a host, a featured comic, and a headlining comic - with shows beginning every Saturday at midnight and going into Sunday morning.

Jill Kimmel Live will be hosted by the outrageously funny, candid and approachable little sister of Jimmy Kimmel. The 16-show engagement will take place on select Thursdays from Dec. 26, 2019 through July 23, 2020. All shows are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel's COMEDY CLUB offers performances Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and midnight shows on Saturdays. Please see below for the full schedule of upcoming shows.

Special Event schedule

Luenell & Friends New Year's Eve Party

On Dec. 31, the Original Bad Girl of Comedy, Luenell, is celebrating the new year with an intimate night of laughs, a champagne toast, drinks, party accessories, surprise guests, an after party and more. Party packages begin at $99 and are now on sale. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the website.

Ariel Helwani's MMA Show Live Podcast

On Dec. 13, fans can experience the live taping where four UFC fighters will go head-to-head in a trivia challenge for the second Helwani Nose Order Trivia belt. A meet and greet for fans in attendance with Helwani will take place immediately following the podcast taping. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Limited Engagement schedule

Luenell (all shows begin at 10 p.m.)

Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29

Jan. 5

Vicki Barbolak's Trailer Park Tuesdays (all shows begin at 8 p.m.)

Dec. 10, 17, 24

Jan. 7

After Dark with Ian Bagg (all shows begin at 10 p.m.)

Dec. 5, 19

Jan. 2, 16

Feb. 6, 20

March 5, 19

April 2, 16

May 7, 21

June 4, 18

Jill Kimmel Live (all shows begin at 10 p.m.)

Dec. 26

Jan. 9, 30

Feb. 13, 27

March 12, 26

April 9, 23, 30

May 14, 28

June 11, 25

July 9, 23



Headliner Schedule (*indicates new additions)

Josh Blue

Thursday, Dec. 5 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 - 8 p.m.

Bill Bellamy

Thursday, Dec. 12 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15 - 8 p.m.

*Chris Kattan

Thursday, Dec. 19 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m

Saturday, Dec. 21 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22 - 8 p.m.

Craig Shoemaker

Thursday, Dec. 26 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 29 - 8 p.m.

Rich Vos

Thursday, Jan. 9 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 - 8 p.m.

Steve Trevino

Thursday, Jan. 16 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19 - 8 p.m.

*Bret Ernst (on-sale Dec. 9 at 12 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 23 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26 - 8 p.m.

*Dan Cummins

Thursday, Jan. 30 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2 - 8 p.m.

*Dusty Slay

Thursday, Feb. 6 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9 - 8 p.m.

*Drew Lynch

Thursday, Feb. 13 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 - 8 p.m.

In addition to the loaded lineup of talent, the venue has unbeatable happy hour specials before shows from 4 - 7 p.m. with $3 beers, $5 shots, well drinks and wine and $7 signature cocktails and high-end casual cuisine options curated by Kimmel himself.





Related Articles View More TV Stories