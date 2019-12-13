New POWER RANGERS Film in the Works

Deadline reports that there will be a new POWER RANGERS film, directed by Jonathan Entwistle (Creator of "The End of the F***ing World).

The film hails from Paramount Pictures. Patrick Burleigh ("Peter Rabbit 2") will write the script.

Launched in 1993, Mighty Morphin POWER RANGERS is among TV's longest-running kids' live-action series with almost 900 episodes to date in several incarnations.

Lionsgate released the most recent POWER RANGERS movie in 2017.

