New POWER RANGERS Film in the Works
Deadline reports that there will be a new POWER RANGERS film, directed by Jonathan Entwistle (Creator of "The End of the F***ing World).
The film hails from Paramount Pictures. Patrick Burleigh ("Peter Rabbit 2") will write the script.
Launched in 1993, Mighty Morphin POWER RANGERS is among TV's longest-running kids' live-action series with almost 900 episodes to date in several incarnations.
Lionsgate released the most recent POWER RANGERS movie in 2017.
Read the original story on Deadline.